The Dirt: Snohomish developer planning multifamily housing project on lower South Hill

A Snohomish-based developer known for apartment projects in walkable, urban neighborhoods is bringing its concept to Spokane.

Kōz Development filed a preliminary application with the city last week to build Kōz on West 4th Avenue, a multifamily apartment project consisting of 262 units in two buildings.

The two buildings will encompass a total of 172,000 square feet, each spanning five to six stories, according to the application.

The project – cost of which is yet to be determined, according the application – will be built on three parcels of land near the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Bernard Street.

A parking garage will use a car-lift system to maximize space. The automated, stacked parking configuration allows for three cars to be parked within the same floor area in the garage. Residents are able to retrieve vehicles via the touch of a button with the automated system, according to the application.

Kōz Development has a similar car-lift system installed at its Kōz on North Broadway residential development in Everett, Washington.

Kōz Development, founded in 2014, aims to build high-quality, cost-effective housing close to amenities. It has completed more than a dozen multifamily apartment projects and has four under development in Tacoma, Seattle and Portland, according to the firm’s website.

Jersey Mike’s coming to Valley

Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a location in Spokane Valley, according to a building permit application recently approved by the city.

Jersey Mike’s Subs filed a permit to renovate a 2,000-square-foot space near Fred Meyer at 15609 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 2.

Work includes installing kitchen hoods, grease interceptor and electrical, plumbing, heating, venting and an air-conditioning system, according to the permit.

The project valuation is $180,000, according to the application.

Lake Oswego, Oregon-based GA Miller Architecture is designing the restaurant. Koller Construction, of Spokane, is the project contractor.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has two locations in the Spokane area.

SCC renovating environmental sciences building

Spokane Community College is planning renovations to its environmental sciences building.

The community college has filed a building permit application to remodel 16,000 square feet of the building at 1810 N. Greene St. to accommodate offices and administration space for maintenance and operations.

Spokane-based Integrus Architecture is designing the remodel. The project contractor has not yet been determined.

The project valuation is $4.2 million, according to the application.

Spokane Community College’s environmental sciences building is home to its greenhouse, nursery and greenery. Programs of study in the building include agriculture business and technology; floral design; landscape management and natural resource management.