Three men charged with distributing fentanyl in federal court linked to two Coeur d’Alene deaths

Three men accused of distributing fentanyl linked to the overdose death of one Coeur d’Alene teenager and the separate shooting death of another North Idaho man appeared in federal court Monday.

Hunter B. O’Mealy and Caleb Ryan Carr were indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug -related counts. Matthew “Cheesy” Gudino-Pena was indicted on a single count.

Court documents filed Oct. 15 accuse Gudino-Pena of working with O’Mealy and Carr, who are suspected of leading a large narcotics ring out of Tacoma that funneled approximately 50,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs into the Spokane region.

The three men were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, which holds a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. O’Mealy and Carr were also charged with two counts of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl, which has a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The investigation also identified a number of violent crimes perpetrated in the furtherance of their drug trafficking activities,” DEA special agent Jon Wiseman wrote. “To date, at least three violent shootings have been identified, including one homicide.”

The suspects were linked to the shooting of Trequan Morton in Lakewood, Washington, after federal agents discovered a video Carr posted to Snapchat of the shooting; Morton suffered a bullet wound that could paralyze him, according to court records.

Investigators also linked the drugs to the overdose death of 15-year-old Lake City High School student Michael Stabile.

The supplier in that case was identified as 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg.

“During the investigation into the overdose, Holmberg and an associate, Dennen Fitterer-Usher, 23, were implicated in the shooting death of Gabriel Casper on May 31, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene,” Wiseman wrote.

Fitterer-Usher and Holmberg, who both remain in custody in Idaho, claimed that the shooting resulted from a drug deal that went bad.