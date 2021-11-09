Washington records
Tue., Nov. 9, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Lukas T. Lajiness and Mariah L. Cunningham, both of Spokane.
Jeremiah J. Defratis and Chelsea K. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.
James W. Peters and Carissa M. Wahl, both of Spokane.
Scott C. Nelson and Hannah R. Bradish, both of Spokane.
Spenser O. Potter and Ciara M. Melville, both of Spokane Valley.
Bobby L. Nguyen and Giang H. Bui, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Allysa A. McManis v. Robert Byers, restitution of premises.
Sherwin Williams Company v. Douglas P. McCorkle, et al., money claimed owed.
King Broadcasting Company v. Green Road Marketing Inc., complaint.
Houston House Apartments LLC v. Ermias Shenger, restitution of premises.
Timofey Sichkar, et al., v. Joshua Kalebu, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Merkel Properties LLC v. Dayna Baer, restitution of premises.
Nagra and Nagra Partnership v. Ben R. Neely, restitution of premises.
Housing Quarters LLC v. Nira Williams, restitution of premises.
Litehouse Industries LLC v. Sherry Jackson, restitution of premises.
Carla Lippert v. Amanda Yaksic, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Manina, Rebecca K. and Scott S.
Nayinganyiki, Jeanette and Bahati, Joseph
McSteen, Jason E. and Clover L.
Brickey, Jacob A. and Denise
Kuntz, Philip R. and Karen M.
Page, Jessica L. and Schmidt, Michael C.
McDermott, Paula L. and Christopher J.
Savitz, Rachel A. and Silas J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Chad D. Overmire, 47; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Veronica M. Marry, 54; 60 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to drive by shooting.
Cord S. Newman, 34; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
William M. Dunigan, 20; 26 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Marquise T. Breaux, 28; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
James C. Hoisington, 30; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jayden Kiger, 19; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty for permitting prostitution.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Joshua A. Brewster, 37; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Christina R. McDermott, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault amended to disorderly conduct.
David P. Pieper, 30; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Tomas Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 21; $15 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 12 months probation, no contact order violation.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Traci M. Bankey, 50; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jordy Deboer, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Joave A. Ellis, 26; $15 fine, 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.
Lotta M. Gaab, 29; $15 fine, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no contact order violation.
Dezmond L. Saldana, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Joseph M. Tatro, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Dean W. Toombs, 50; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Jacob J. Goguen, 22; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
John P. Carroll, 37; $750 fine, restitution to be determined, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Chad N. Dunn, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Dean W. Toombs, 50; $15 fine, 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, no contact/protection order violation.
