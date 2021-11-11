Music calendar Nov. 12-19 – Yung Gravy, Death Bells, Fireside Concert Series and Spokane Symphony

Music

WSU Concerts – 3:10 p.m.: Student chamber music performing works by Borodin and Pfeiffer. 4:10 p.m.: Brass chamber concert. 5:10 p.m. Guitar studio concert (Kimbrough Music Building). 7:30 p.m.: Faculty artist series, Solstice Wind Quintet. Friday. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

The Happiness – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday and Nov. 27: Pamela Benton. Saturday: Kyle Richards. Nov. 19: Kosh. Nov. 26: Ron Greene. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Truck Mills – Blues/folk/jazz. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

UI Student Recital – Featuring Joshua Anderson and Qwinton Prociw on saxophone, with Spencer Cuppage on piano. Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Death Bells – Post-punk. With Provoker and Mall Daze. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Runaway Symphony – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Spokane Symphony “Masterworks 3: Point North” – Performing Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture,” Anna Clyne’s “Dance,” Nikolai Tcherepnin’s “Prelude to the Distant Princess” and Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5, Op.82, E-flat major.” Featuring Inbal Segev on cello. Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $19-$62. (509) 624-1200.

Yung Gravy: Back in Business Tour – Rapper/singer-songwriter. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$99. (866) 468-7623.

KPBX Fall Folk Festival Studio Broadcast – Spokane Public Radio hosts a live studio broadcast of local musicians and storytellers, including Jen Edgren, Lyle Morse, Spokane Storytelling League, Dr. Bob Riggs, Frankie Ghee, Ena Wang and Ron Doyen. Hosted by Kevin Brown and Verne Windham. For more information, visit spokanepublicradio.org. Listen at KPBX 91.1. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Jack Frost Fest – Live music, food, drinks and activities for all ages. Performance include Syster (noon-1:30 p.m.), Samantha Carston (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Last Chance Band (2:30-4 p.m.), Crooked Tooth (4-5 p.m.) and Shakewell (5-6:30 p.m.). Saturday, Noon-7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Evan Denlinger – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Brian Jacobs – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Mike & Shana Thompson – Singer-songwriters. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

UI Faculty Recital – Giselle Hillyer on violin and Eneida Larti on piano. Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Chase the Sun – Rock. With the Sovereign Trio and Pamela Jean. Saturday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dammit Lauren – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

The Sultry Swines – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Psychic Death – Hardcore. With Lip Sick. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

Inland Blues Society – Blues. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Lil Mike and Funny Bone – Native American rap artists previously featured on “America’s Got Talent.” Sunday, 6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. Free. (800) 523-2464.

OHTIS – Alt-folk trio. With Johanna Samuels. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

EWU Orchestra and Symphonic Choir Concert – Performing the music of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Rutter and more. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Music Building Recital Hall, 119 Music Building, Cheney. $10 general admission; $5 student and retirees. (509) 359-2241.

UI Palouse Jazz Project – Jazz. Presented by Lionel Hampton School of Music. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Earth Groans – Metal. With Empty, No Home, Ghost Heart and Stubborn Will. Tuesday, 7-10:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

EWU Orchestra and Symphonic Choir Concert – Performing the music of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Rutter and more. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave. Free will offerings accepted. (509) 358-4290.

UI Concert: The Baltimore Consort – Presented by the Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

X Ambassadors: The Beautiful Liar Tour – Pop/rock/electronic. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $29.50-$33. (866) 468-7623.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Zonky Jazz Night – Jazz variety show. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Tim G. – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

WSU Symphonic Band and WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble – Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Baroness – Grammy-nominated exploratory rock band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $60. (206) 499-9173.

Aaron Golay Band – Rock/pop/dance. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

George Thorogood & the Destroyers – Blues/rock. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$89. (509) 481-2800.

EWU Wind Ensemble – Performing works by Cichy, Ellerby, Grainger and Williams. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Music Building Recital Hall, 119 Music Building, Cheney. (509) 359-2241.

Whitey Morgan and the 78’s – Country. With Sam Morrow. Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$27. (866) 468-7623.

Dead Horses – Indie-folk. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night with Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Yak Attack – Electronica. Thursday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

The Bobby Lees – Punk. With Itchy Kitty. Thursday, 9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Nov. 19, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing a variety of classic rock, country and standards. Nov. 19, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz/blues/funk instrumentals. Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Jazz/swing. Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$69. (509) 481-2800.

UI Student Recital – Two student half-recitals featuring mezzo soprano Christina Fangman and Derek Renzelman on horn. Nov. 19, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Cruel Velvet – Goth rock. With Wizzerd, Gotu Gotu and Touch Of Evil. Nov. 19, 7:30-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Blue October – Alt-rock. With Yam Haus. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50. (866) 468-7623.

Funky Unkle – Funk. Nov. 19, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.