Stream on Demand: Johnson, Reynolds, Gadot star in heist caper ‘Red Notice’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Friday is Disney+ Day, which sees the launch of numerous new shows, original features and shorts and the streaming debut of the big screen Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021, PG-13). Simu Liu stars as the martial arts fighter from the cult comic book “Master of Kung Fu” in an action fantasy involving a criminal cabal, runaway scion and family destiny. (Disney+)

“Jungle Cruise” (2020, PG-13), a splashy adventure comedy inspired by a Disney theme park ride, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as partners on a quest through the Amazon jungle. Previously a premium rental, now streaming for all subscribers. (Disney+)

In “Passing” (2021, PG-13), Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga play African American women in 1929 New York who can pass for white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line. (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in the action comedy “Red Notice” (2021, PG-13), a self-aware heist caper involving an FBI profiler, two rival art thieves and a globe-trotting race to steal three ancient Roman artifacts. (Netflix)

The documentary “Mayor Pete” (2021, R) follows Pete Buttigieg from small-town mayor to his presidential campaign to his appointment as the first openly LGBTQ+ Cabinet member in U.S. history. (Amazon Prime Video)

Newly crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is “The Shrink Next Door” (TV-MA), an insidiously manipulative psychiatrist who insinuates deeply into the life of his patient (Will Ferrell) over two decades. The limited series is based on a true story. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

The murder mystery “Ragdoll” (not rated) stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira and Lucy Hale as London police detectives on the trail of a brutal serial killer. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

Michael C. Hall returns as the serial killer who targets other serial killers in “Dexter: New Blood” (TV-MA), a revival of the darkly comic crime thriller that ended in 2013. New episodes on Sundays. (Showtime)

Netflix

The animated science-fiction fantasy “Arcane” (TV-14) is based on the hit video game. New episodes each Saturday.

True stories: the immersive natural history series “Animal” (TV-PG) explores the lives of the world’s most magnificent creatures.

Amazon Prime Video

The nonfiction series “Always Jane” (2021, TV-MA) follows transgender teenager Jane Noury and her supportive family. Disney+

Additional Disney+ Day offerings include the original holiday comedy “Home Sweet Home Alone” (2021, PG) with Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates, the time-traveling musical drama “Intertwined” (TV-G) and 13 Marvel movies presented in IMAX. Paramount+

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” (2021, PG) is a live-action family comedy based on the beloved kids’ books starring Jack Whitehall and John Cleese.

“The Game” (TV-PG) revives the long-running drama set in the world of Black athletes in pro football. New episodes on Thursdays.

Other streams

“Harriet the Spy” (TV-G) is an animated adaptation of Louise Fitzhugh’s classic children’s novel set in 1960s New York. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

New on disc and at Redbox

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer.