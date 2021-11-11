Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 11, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Christopher M. Pilossoph and Lu Wang, both of Medical Lake.
Matthew R. Lindquist and Jann L. Jennings, both of Spokane.
Zaiheng Huang and Yuqin Guan, both of Spokane.
Maximiliano Orrantia-Pieper and Jamie M. Warpenburg, both of Spokane.
Trevor C. Tarnanen and Skyler E. Niskanen, both of Kalispell.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Daniel Simon, et al., v. Luxury Homes LLC, et al., complaint.
PSP Adams Square LLC V. Randi Empting, restitution to be determined.
Charles Hause v. Spokane County, complaint.
Suzun Kaiser v. Meara Terliamis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Sally Gibson v. Marilyn A. Kuhlman, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Board of Trustees of The Washington-Idaho Cement Masons Employers Retirement Trust Fund v. Spokane Concrete LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Henriod, Sara M. and Jeremiah S.
Dunn, Rachel M. and Daniel A.
Robertson, Lewis A. and Lori A.
Friend, Kimberlee A. and Ferguson, Christopher R.
Hendley, Morgan R. and Clowes, Arizona R.
Bernhardt, Christina M. and Keith J.
Tafuri, Jeremiah J. and Sara A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Travis J. Adams, 26; 218 days in jail with credit given for 218 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool, two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Aleksey Y. Solodyankin, 42; $6,348.06 restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Rien Lanej, 34; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Kendra M. Tonasket, 33; restitution to be determined, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
Corey A. Taylor, 26; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Rickey J. Roberts, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Anfernee W. Gurley, 22; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft-domestic violence.
Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren
Gatlin B. Orton, 25; 20 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Patrick A. and Melody J. Caires, Spokane; debts of $384,570.
Pauline A. Ramirez, Othello, Wash.; debts of $29,615.
Bianca E. C. Vasquez, Moses Lake; debts of $66,022.
Christien A. Madsen, Spokane; debts of $42,354.
Michael L. Fry, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $56,010.
Wage-earner petitions
Errin L. and Scot A. Nelson, Colfax; debts of $76,459.
