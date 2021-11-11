From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher M. Pilossoph and Lu Wang, both of Medical Lake.

Matthew R. Lindquist and Jann L. Jennings, both of Spokane.

Zaiheng Huang and Yuqin Guan, both of Spokane.

Maximiliano Orrantia-Pieper and Jamie M. Warpenburg, both of Spokane.

Trevor C. Tarnanen and Skyler E. Niskanen, both of Kalispell.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Daniel Simon, et al., v. Luxury Homes LLC, et al., complaint.

PSP Adams Square LLC V. Randi Empting, restitution to be determined.

Charles Hause v. Spokane County, complaint.

Suzun Kaiser v. Meara Terliamis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sally Gibson v. Marilyn A. Kuhlman, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Board of Trustees of The Washington-Idaho Cement Masons Employers Retirement Trust Fund v. Spokane Concrete LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Henriod, Sara M. and Jeremiah S.

Dunn, Rachel M. and Daniel A.

Robertson, Lewis A. and Lori A.

Friend, Kimberlee A. and Ferguson, Christopher R.

Hendley, Morgan R. and Clowes, Arizona R.

Bernhardt, Christina M. and Keith J.

Tafuri, Jeremiah J. and Sara A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Travis J. Adams, 26; 218 days in jail with credit given for 218 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool, two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Aleksey Y. Solodyankin, 42; $6,348.06 restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Rien Lanej, 34; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Kendra M. Tonasket, 33; restitution to be determined, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Corey A. Taylor, 26; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Rickey J. Roberts, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Anfernee W. Gurley, 22; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft-domestic violence.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Gatlin B. Orton, 25; 20 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Patrick A. and Melody J. Caires, Spokane; debts of $384,570.

Pauline A. Ramirez, Othello, Wash.; debts of $29,615.

Bianca E. C. Vasquez, Moses Lake; debts of $66,022.

Christien A. Madsen, Spokane; debts of $42,354.

Michael L. Fry, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $56,010.

Wage-earner petitions

Errin L. and Scot A. Nelson, Colfax; debts of $76,459.