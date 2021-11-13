WSP reports third fatality on Highway 395 this week

A 35-year-old Spokane man died in a head-on collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning on State Route 395 near Deer Park, marking the third fatality of the week on the highway in northern Washington.

The Washington State Patrol said the man, whom it did not name because next of kin had not been notified, was driving south on the highway around 3 a.m. just south of Deer Park. Cheyenne C. Faver-Keller, 20, of Wasilla, Alaska, was driving north on the highway and the two collided near the centerline.

Faver-Keller, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The other driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, WSP said.

Troopers said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved and the crash is under investigation.

Earlier this week, Emily H. Ross, 43, of Spokane, died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 395 Monday night, 2 miles north of Deer Park, WSP said.

Troopers also said June M. Sifuentes, 42, of Colville, died when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving on 395 Friday afternoon, 8 miles northwest of Kettle Falls.