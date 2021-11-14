Business beat

Architecture

NAC Architecture has hired Rani Duffey as marketing coordinator. Duffey has a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in data analytics from Eastern Washington University, and an associate degree in communications from Spokane Community College. Some of her responsibilities will include preparation of proposals, statements of qualifications, interview presentation materials and award submittals. Previously Duffey was a marketing specialist with PowerHandling Inc.

Banking

Numerica Credit Union has hired Marci Miller as senior vice president of retail experience and engagement. Miller will lead the greater Spokane and North Idaho retail team, prioritizing member relationships and overseeing market presence growth. Miller has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as the senior vice president at Columbia Bank. Her senior leadership experience enabled her to develop expertise in business development, retail leadership and cross-functional management. Miller is a graduate of University of Washington’s Foster School of Business and Pacific Coast Banking School.

Engineering

DCI Engineers has announced three new promotions at its Spokane office.

Matthew Thomas was promoted to associate principal. His project specialties include pharmaceutical and biotech buildings, institutional facilities, high seismic systems, and complex steel and concrete structures. Previously, Thomas oversaw the structural design of Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Matt Burgermyer was promoted to project manager. His project specialties are hospitality, multifamily housing and commercial offices. His most notable projects are in California . Burgermyer is a member of in-house technical committees for wood, modular and concrete.

John Reece was promoted to Building Information Modeling project manager. Reece has been with DCI for eight years and assisted on various milestone projects, including Treasure Island Parcel and 950 Tennessee in the Bay Area and the Four Seasons Resort & Residences in Calistoga, California. Reece earned an associate degree at Spokane Community College.

Miscellaneous

The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness hired Cori Callahan as program coordinator. Callahan will oversee outdoor education and stewardship programs, teaching volunteers how to build trails and students how to identify animal tracks.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental education from Prescott College in Arizona and has worked for nonprofit organizations, such as Southwest Conservation Corps and Outward Bound in Colorado, Utah, California and Oregon.