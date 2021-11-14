House across from Rogers High School catches fire

Spokane firefighters responded to a house fire on Wellesley Avenue on Sunday morning that caused no injuries but left the home uninhabitable while repairs are made, the fire department said in a news release.

At 6:31 a.m. the homeowner called 911 to report a fire that started on a wall in their house in the 1600 block of East Wellesley Avenue, according to the news release .

Crews arrived in three minutes and contained the fire to the home’s walls and attic dormer, the news release said. Everyone in the home was safely evacuated and the fire did not damage any other areas, the release said.

The cause was determined to be electrical, the department said.