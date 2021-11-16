Eastern Washington women falter late against Grand Canyon

PHOENIX – Grand Canyon reeled off a 12-point run to close the game and rallied past Eastern Washington 64-57 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday night.

The Eagles (0-3) led 48-40 through three quarters and took a 57-52 lead on Jacinta Buckley’s 3-pointer with 3½ minutes left, but they went scoreless the rest of the way.

Dominique Phillips scored in the paint to give the Lopes (2-0) a 58-57 edge with 1:15 remaining.

Buckley made 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 18 points to lead the Eagles. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

Jaydia Martin added 12 points and eight rebounds for EWU.

