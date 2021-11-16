The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Some Kaiser Permanente patients may have received expired Moderna vaccines

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

Some patients who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last month at Kaiser Permanente locations may have received an expired dose, although experts say this does not make the product ineffective.

Between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 some patients received a Moderna vaccine past its expiration date, Kaiser Permanente confirmed on Monday.

Of those patients in Spokane, 90% of them were receiving booster doses.

Statewide, 828 patients are affected by Kaiser’s announcement, and 359 Spokane County patients from Kendall Yards, Lidgerwood, Riverfront and Veradale Medical Centers were impacted.

Kaiser Permanente has identified a subset of patients who received doses that were no more than 72 hours past their labeled expiration date during these days.

Kaiser Permanente is reaching out to all patients who received those doses, and the company is also reaching out to Moderna.

Currently, Kaiser Permanente staff have no safety or effectiveness concerns.

“After consultation with Kaiser Permanente clinical experts, there is no evidence that the vaccine administered is ineffective or unsafe,” according to a statement from Kaiser Permanente. “Our clinical experts do not recommend a repeat vaccine dose for patients who were administered these doses.”

Patients with questions about their vaccines can call (206) 630-2080.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

