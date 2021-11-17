The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Local holiday gift idea from Audubon

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 17, 2021

The Spokane Audubon Society’s 2022 Calendar of Birds of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho is a locally sourced, inexpensive, easy-to-mail holiday gift that will inform and entertain throughout the new year.

As usual, the calendar features beautiful local bird photography by chapter members and information about featured species. This year for the first time, the calendar also includes notes by date on what birds to watch for when. The notes on phenology – seasonal natural events and their cycles, including bird migration and nesting – are based on several local “citizen science” sources to provide markers of the ever-changing seasons of bird watching.

The calendar costs $14, including shipping directly to a gift recipient, available on-line at www.audubonspokane.org/. It can also be purchased by sending a $14 check payable to Spokane Audubon Society, with return mailing address, to Spokane Audubon Society, P.O. Box 9820, Spokane, 99209-9820. It’s also available at Auntie’s Bookstore in downtown Spokane and at The Well Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d’Alene.

Proceeds from calendar sales help fund Spokane Audubon’s work to protect bird habitat and help secure public access to birding areas.

