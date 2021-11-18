10 under $10 for Nov. 19-26 – Custer’s Arts and Crafts Show, railroad modelers show, Sherlock and Cruel Velvet

1 Evergreen Railroad Modelers Sale – 5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen Railroad Club, 18213 East Appleway. Featuring more than 800 feet of track, 18 tunnels, 18 bridges and a 22-by-60-foot scenic display, the Evergreen Railroad Modelers Club is all set to show off its collection the night before the downtown train show. This event is open to all ages. For more information, visit Evergreen Railroad Modelers on Facebook. Admission: FREE

2 Custer’s 45th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – 10 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Running from Sunday to Tuesday, this year’s show will feature works from Northwest professional artists and crafters, including gourmet foods, jewelry, hand-thrown pottery, fused glasswork, woodturning, metal art, photography, soaps, candles, paintings and more. Proof of vaccination required. For more information, visit custer.tixonlinenow.com/christmasspokane. Admission: $8

3 “Coming Soon …” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions, Fridays through November. The show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

4 Trivia: Sherlock – 6:30 p.m. Friday, hosted online. Spokane County Library District presents an evening of trivia centered on BBC’s “Sherlock” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Bonus rounds will include questions on trivia from other TV and film adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” series. To register, visit scld.org. Admission: FREE

5 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Local five-piece group Stagecoach West will perform a selection of country/classic and rock/pop songs. For more information, visit Stagecoach West on Facebook and call (509) 922-3433. Admission: $8

6 Maya Jewell Zeller and Laura Read – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Auntie’s Bookstore hosts a discussion between poets Maya Jewell Zeller and Laura Read. For more information, visit auntiesbooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

7 David Larsen and the Larsen Group – 7 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. David Larsen and the Larsen Group visit Lucky You Lounge for an evening of jazz, blues and funk instrumentals. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com and call (206) 499-9173. Admission: FREE

8 Cruel Velvet – 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Goth rock group Cruel Velvet visits the Big Dipper with Wizzerd, Gotu Gotu and Touch of Evil. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

9 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE