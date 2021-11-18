Music calendar for Nov. 19-26 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Milky Chance, Funky Unkle, Archie Chen and Luke Yates

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Kosh. Nov. 26: Ron Greene. Nov. 27: Pamela Benton. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Jazz II Concert – The band, directed by Regents Professor Greg Yasinitsky, will present a varied program of big-band jazz, including holiday music. Soloists will include Alexander Santa Cruz and Ethan Stanigar, saxophones; Zachary Simmons, trombone; Shane Isom, guitar; Meg Fritz, piano; and Joe-Henry McQuary, drums. Friday, 3-5 p.m. WSU Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Spokane Music Industry Panel Discussion – Panel speakers include Rachel Bade-McMurphy, T.S. The Solution, Melissa Huggins, Kris Martin and Ryker. Discussion on current projects and what a more equitable and growing music scene looks like for the Spokane community. Q&A to follow. The panel is followed by a benefit show for the Panoramic Dreams Studio at 8 p.m. with Dee-Em, Cathedral Pearls and John M.F. Ward. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Luke Yates and Christy Lee – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing a variety of classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz/blues/funk instrumentals. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Jazz/swing. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$69. (509) 481-2800.

UI Student Recital – Two student half-recitals featuring mezzo soprano Christina Fangman and Derek Renzelman on horn. Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Cruel Velvet – Goth rock. With Wizzerd, Gotu Gotu and Touch of Evil. Friday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Blue October – Alt-rock. With Yam Haus. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50. (866) 468-7623.

Funky Unkle – Funk. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (509) 891-8995.

Steve Starkey Band – Country. Friday, 10 p.m. Bullhead Saloon, 10211 S. Electric Ave., Four Lakes.

UI Preparatory Strings Division Fall Solo Recitals – Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6231.

KPBX Kids’ Concert – An encore performance of a special KPBX Kids’ Concert. The Brad Keeler Trio performs “Songs of Hope in Hard Times,” including classic pieces from the Depression era. For more information, visit spokanepublicradio.org. Listen at KPBX 91.1. FM. Saturday, 1 p.m. Free.

Ron Criscione – Folk/rock singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Son of Brad – Blues/rock. Covers and original music. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

BareGrass – Folk/bluegrass trio. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Luke Yates – Country. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Zach Williams: The Rescue Story Tour – Christian rock. Saturday, 7 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $29.50 – $77. (509) 279-7000.

Alcohol & Feelings – A night of covers and three-part harmonies with Jenny Anne Mannan, Karli Ingersoll and Caroline Fowler. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

With Hope and Thanksgiving – Featuring excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah” and modern choral classics performed by Spokane Symphony chorale and chamber singers. Directed by Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah. Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe conducts. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. St. John’s Cathedral, 127 E. 12th Ave. $32 premier; $23 general admission; $13.50 gallery. (509) 838-4277.

Whitworth University Wind Symphony Presents: “Resilience” – The Whitworth University Wind Symphony, under the direction of Richard Strauch, presents a program celebrating the spirit of resilience during challenging times. The program features Black composer Carlos Simon’s “Sweet Chariot,” J.S. Bach’s monumental “Prelude & Fugue in E-flat (St. Anne),” Vincent Persichetti’s Symphony No. 6 and more. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $5-$7. (509) 624-1200.

Funky Unkle – Funk. With Jason Perry Band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Milky Chance (sold out) – German rock band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50. (866) 468-7623.

Elektro Grave Goes Berserk – Industrial/goth/EDM/darkwave. DJs for the night include DRx (aka Doktor Reaktor), Lunagoth, Hobgobl1n, Killmore and Wyrmwood. Saturday, 8 p.m. Berserk Bar, 123 S. Stevens St. $3 suggested donation.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Tone Sober – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Spokane String Quartet With Archie Chen – A native of Spokane, pianist Archie Chen is a graduate of Indiana University and the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Dublin, Ireland, where he resided for 15 years before returning to Spokane in 2019. Performed works include Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4,” Vivian Fung’s, “String Quartet No. 1,” Antonin Dvorak’s “Piano Quintet No 2 in A Major, Op. 81.” Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $20 general admission; $16 seniors; $12 children. (509) 624-1200.

Hoodoo Udu – Blues/rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. (208) 773-5816.

Bart Budwig – Country with jazz and R&B influences. With the Holy Broke and Matt Mitchell. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

EWU Jazz Night – Featuring Concert Jazz Orchestra, Repertory Jazz Orchestra and Collegians Vocal Jazz. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Music Building Recital Hall, 119 Music Building, Cheney. (509) 359-2241.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Thanksgiving ThrowDown VII – With Free the Jester, the Nixon Rodeo, Eazz, Kaleb J. Nuge, Nathan Chartrey, Stubborn Will, Ian Smith, Jacon Vanknowe, All Day Trey, 1800 Youngsmoke, Tr3ezy, Ju, BBD Yella and Royal T Sama. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. (866) 468-7623.

Last Chance Band – Country. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.