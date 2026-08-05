Chameleon hosting benefit concert with proceeds supporting H.O.M.E. Starts Here fund

By Azaria Podplesky FOr the Spokesman-Review

With many people wondering how they can help support those affected by the recent fires, the Chameleon is hosting a benefit concert with all proceeds going directly to the H.O.M.E. Starts Here fund.

On Friday, local artists Them Beautiful Hounds, Scott Ryan Ingersoll, Nate Synonymous, Landon Spencer, Aspen Kye, Estimate and TomBoy will perform. The night will also include a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.

City Councilwoman Sarah Dixit will also share resource options and updates from the city on their response to the fires.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and know that we still have time before things begin to settle,” Chameleon staff wrote on Facebook. “But through community and love, we will get through this.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a recommended donation of $10 to $50 for entry. This concert is for ages 21 and older.