Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy J. Schmidt and Shaylynn G. Bryant, both of Greenacres.

Craig A. Sczenski and Brianna L. Sweet, both of Spokane.

Gabriel C. Keith, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Katie L. Klock, of Spokane.

Michelle E. Wisener and Joanne M. Pupo, both of Spokane.

Gurstar Singh, of Spokane, and Karanpreet K. Takhar, of Woodbridge, Va.

Zachariah W. Griffin, of Spokane, and Hannah J. R. Slippy, of Deer Park.

David J. Corra and Sharon M. Simonson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jane Ellis v. Jerome Grimes, et al., restitution of premises.

David B. Shotwell v. Steven Long, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Samantha C. Roeth, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Sithichai D. Maneval, money claimed owed.

Sherry Sauer v. Marlene Sullivan, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cooper, Daniel v. Sinha, Renu

Charter, Drew and Jessica

Maldonado, Angelita R. and Maldonado Nunez, Pedro L.

Oehler, Son K. and Daniel D., Jr.

Sommers, Rebecca S. and Todd C.

Suazo, Sarah L. and Diamond V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Robert M. Currier, 40; 355 days in jail with credit given for 355 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of motor vehicle, criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

David N. Kinyon, 30; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tayleeanne J. Guerrero, 21; six months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kaleena L. Grandy, 25; $15 fine, 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of no-contact order.

James E. Goodlake, 28; restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Lyssa K. Watkins, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of another’s identification and two counts of attempted second-degree possession of stolen property.

Ashlee M. Lyons, 25; nine days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Tayleeanne J. Guerrero, 21; six months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Amber L. Tarpley, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Kaven J. Bowles, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Mark A. Schurtz, 31; restitution to be determined, 80 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Keyth K. Phothivongsa, 26; $120 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and attempted second-degree trafficking in stolen property.