Kootenai County fire truck tips on side in crash

A Kootenai County Fire and Rescue fire engine flipped on its side in a crash Monday evening when returning from a call.

Fire Chief Chris Way said three crew members were on the truck when it tipped on its side at Cougar Gulch and Miller roads while returning from a call about 5:45 p.m.

The firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation but suffered only minor injuries and were treated and released, Way said.

The crew was wearing seat belts and airbags deployed.

“We’re thankful there were no serious injuries and all the safety equipment worked as it’s supposed to,” Way said.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Way said the engine was being passed by another vehicle at the time of the incident, but the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The engine has a camera, and footage will be examined as part of that investigation, Way said.

The crew involved in the crash were called to an outside fire at 5:15 p.m. They had completed their work and were returning to Station No. 4, 1712 Golf Course Road, when the crash occurred.

The truck is a 2020 Pierce fire engine, the newest engine in the department’s fleet, Way said. A backup engine already is in service.

Way said the engine suffered significant damage, but it wasn’t clear Tuesday morning if it can be repaired. The truck is insured, however.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue covers 113 square miles and employs 86 people.