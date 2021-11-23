Man arrested after allegedly driving through Kaiser Aluminum gate, engaging in hours-long standoff with SWAT
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021
A 55-year-old man reportedly drove through an aluminum gate at Kaiser Aluminum before engaging in a standoff with a SWAT team at a nearby residence Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley.
The incident ended in the arrest of Joseph A. B. Muhammad, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.
After allegedly driving a green Nissan into the gate, causing at least $2,000 in damages, around 8:40 a.m., Muhammad then reportedly drove to a residence on the 19100 block of East Marietta Avenue and entered a shed on the property.
Muhammad reportedly slammed the door in the face of deputies and threatened them, deputies said. A SWAT team, negotiators and a rescue task force arrived on scene after Muhammad allegedly barricaded himself.
After the hourslong standoff, which included Muhammad allegedly displaying a knife in the window of the shed and continuing to threaten deputies, authorities deployed pepper gas in the shed and took Muhammad into custody around 3 p.m.
Muhammad was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of intimidating a public servant – all felonies.
Deputies said Muhammad allegedly continued to threaten the life of the deputy and threatened to kill other members of law enforcement during his transport to jail.
