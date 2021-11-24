Review: Allen Stone caps four-night stand at Lucky You Lounge with intoxicating show

By Josh Neumeier For The Spokesman-Review

The heart of the day was coming to a close as Allen Stone was preparing for his fourth and final show earlier this month at Lucky You Lounge. Nimbus clouds let loose their unrelenting precipitation as fans rolled into the front doors of the sold-out venue.

Stepping through the entrance area of Lucky You as if stepping into the 1970s with an elevated 2000s modern design that welcomes you into the arms of amazing food and drinks.

Every time I have seen Stone, of Chewelah, Washington, around town at events, or in a restaurant, he radiates this energy that is infectious. Nov. 11 at Lucky You Lounge was no different: Every person in the crowd was intoxicated by his positive energy.

His iconic smile and folded red beanie brought that recognizable Stone vibe to the stage. The air was electric. “Brown Eyed Lover” from Stone’s album “Building Balance” brought the groove to the dance floor as the first words stimulated the auditorial senses.

A beautiful blend of funk, soul and R&B is matched with Stone’s powerful, heart-touching voice, and the five musicians are a perfect balance of each other’s talents. Jumping through the discography, the crowd sang back lyric after lyric with energy that flowed onto the stage.

“Fake Future,” “Contact High” and “Give You Blue” were let loose by the team onstage. Stone is one of those musicians who has arena-quality presence and music but interacts so incredibly well with the crowd that it is a gift to be a part of it all.

“Consider Me” had the crowd mesmerized into a slow-jam swagger. Stone’s lyrics show a portrayal of love and yearning for that feeling that everyone is deserving. The track tugs on the heartstrings. The lyrics are so beautiful and relevant that my heart skipped a beat.

A track coming off his album “Radius,” “American Privilege” got the heavy sways of groove from the fans – it is my favorite track from that album. Rounding out his show with “Voo Doo” and an encore of “On the Way Down” capped an amazing way to continue live music into the fall.

Lucky You Lounge and its one-of-a-kind location continue the forward momentum of Spokane music. Locals spoke with several people who attended the first shows and created a buzz. The crowd danced until the last clap of the snare drum and even through the crest of the exiting doors.