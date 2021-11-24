Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson to attend Senior Bowl

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Three years ago, Jaylen Watson was grinding through the immense challenges of California’s juco life while playing football at Ventura College.

Two years back, he had to take a season off from the sport.

Last year, Watson signed on to play cornerback for Washington State.

Next year, he might find himself in the NFL.

The star senior Cougar accepted an invite this week to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, as announced Wednesday by the event’s Twitter page.

Boasting next-level range in his prototypical NFL frame – 6-foot-3, 204 pounds – Watson has apparently caught the attention of scouts.

The Augusta, Georgia, product is in his second year as a WSU starter. This season, he has recorded 26 tackles, two interceptions and an FBS-high four fumble recoveries.

Watson was a two-time juco All-American at Venture before signing with Southern Cal in 2019. He reportedly didn’t meet eligibility requirements and spent the fall working at a fast-food restaurant in his hometown while working toward an associate degree.

Fast forward two years, and he’s taking a major step toward suiting up in the pro ranks.

“Didn’t ever dream of this,” Watson tweeted. “All praise to the man above.”

The Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.