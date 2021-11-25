Music calendar for Nov. 26-Dec. 3 – Kayzo, T-180, Lindy, Carmen Jane and the Hidden Rap Village

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Ron Greene. Saturday: Pamela Benton. Dec. 3: Michael Vallee. Dec. 4: Carli Osika. Dec. 10: Craig Catlett. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” – Prog-rock twist on Christmas classics. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $49.50-$89.50. (800) 325-7328.

T-180 – Punk rock. With Gotu Gotu and Dark White Light. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Kayzo – DJ known for remixing songs and incorporating trap and hardstyle genres. With Reaper. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (866) 468-7623.

Uncle Daddy and the Family Secret – Classic rock. Friday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Lindy – Rock. With Big Raffle. Friday, 9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Eclectic Electric – Electro jazz-fusion and funk. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Son of Brad – Rock. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing good time dance music, classic rock, country and pop. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N Lidgerwood St. $7. (509) 489-3030.

The Hidden Rap Village – Hip-hop. With Nobi, YP, Bendi WillistheRealist, Zaeshaun Haze and DJ Sacks Goldman. Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $20. (509) 863-8098.

Carmen Jane – Pop. With TeZaTalks. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $13-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Loose Gazoonz – Rock/classic rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 664-7901.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Student Recital – Featuring Jaxon Frederick on percussion. Monday, 7:30-8 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

UI Concert Bands and Wind Ensemble – Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-7251.

WSU Student Recital – Featuring Anya Guadamuz, mezzo-soprano. With Elena Panchenko on piano. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Kaleido – Hardcore. With Fell From the Ship, Becoming Ghosts and Those Damn Kids. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10 online; $15 door. (208) 773-4706.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. With guest musician. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Convocation – Convocation IV, featuring select Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles. Thursday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 6 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Gonzaga Jazz Christmas Concert – Performed by the Gonzaga Jazz Ensemble. Program includes “Winter Wonderland” (Ella Fitzgerald version), “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (Ella Fitzgerald version), “Jingle Bells” (Diana Krall version), “White Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Christmas is Coming,” “O Tannenbaum” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free; donations accepted. (509) 313-6733.

UI Orchestra and Choirs – Featuring the UI orchestra and Vandaleers. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Jeff Crosby Band – Americana. Thursday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

The Shift – Rock covers. Dec. 3 and 4, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Zach Simms – Singer-songwriter. Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Hops & Vine Tasting Room, 527 Main St. Suite 2, Lewiston. (208) 305-5565.

UI Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Jazz Bands I-III, Jazz Choir I and Chamber Jazz Choir. Dec. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

EWU Choral Concert – EWU Choirs in concert with principals from the EWU Orchestra, Emeritus Professor Tony Flinn, organists Cedric and Ciarnan Bidwell-Williams and other guests. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 512 S. Bernard St. $10 general admission; $5 students with ID and seniors; free/EWU students and staff. (509) 280-2285.