Difference makers: Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams provide second half boost in Duke’s win over Gonzaga

Wendell Moore Jr.

The Duke wing was big in the second half, and particularly late as the Blue Devils dug out an 84-81 victory in Las Vegas. Moore had 16 of his 20 points in the second half – many coming with Paolo Banchero missing extended time with cramps. He hit two free throws to give Duke the lead for good at 75-73 with 4:35 remaining. Moore added three free throws in the final 26.1 seconds left.

Mark WilliamsThe Duke forward came up big at both ends of the court with 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. The 7-footer hit 8 of 9 shots, nearly all at or near the rim. His defense made it tough for Gonzaga to finish in the paint. He also had a pair of steals.

Turning point





There were numerous turning points, but the Blue Devils made the biggest plays down the stretch to edge the Bulldogs. Gonzaga led 73-71, but Duke scored the next five points. Williams hit a putback and Jeremy Roach drove for another basket. Duke stayed in front after another Roach bucket and three late Moore free throws.

