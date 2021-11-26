Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 5 Duke for third top-five showdown in November
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
Pregame
No. 1 Gonzaga tips-off with No. 5 Duke at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Bulldogs (6-0) will look for their third top-five win in November against the Blue Devils (6-0), with a win matching Duke’s NCAA record of three top-five wins in a month set in 2012-13.
Duke is yet to play a ranked team this season, but is coming off a 107-81 win over The Citadel, and beat Kentucky 79-71 to open the season at the Champions Classic.
Meanwhile, the Zags beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 last Tuesday, and Central Michigan 107-54 on Monday. It will be GU’s last game in Las Vegas before returning to host Tarleton State in the Kennel on Monday.
Series history
Duke holds a 2-1 series lead over GU, with a 76-41 win in 2009, and a 66-52 win in 2015 in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs won the last meeting 89-87 in the 2018 Maui Invitational, taking down the No. 1 Blue Devils behind four blocks in the final 46 seconds.
Team stats
Individual leaders
