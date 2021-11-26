Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 5 Duke for third top-five showdown in November

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga tips-off with No. 5 Duke at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (6-0) will look for their third top-five win in November against the Blue Devils (6-0), with a win matching Duke’s NCAA record of three top-five wins in a month set in 2012-13.

Duke is yet to play a ranked team this season, but is coming off a 107-81 win over The Citadel, and beat Kentucky 79-71 to open the season at the Champions Classic.

Meanwhile, the Zags beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 last Tuesday, and Central Michigan 107-54 on Monday. It will be GU’s last game in Las Vegas before returning to host Tarleton State in the Kennel on Monday.

Series history

Duke holds a 2-1 series lead over GU, with a 76-41 win in 2009, and a 66-52 win in 2015 in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs won the last meeting 89-87 in the 2018 Maui Invitational, taking down the No. 1 Blue Devils behind four blocks in the final 46 seconds.

Team stats

  Duke Gonzaga
Points 85.8 91.5
Points allowed 61.8 60.2
Field goal pct. 49.1 55.6
Rebounds 40.8 40.7
Assists 18.8 19
Blocks 4.8 5.8
Steals 9.3 6.7
Streak Won 6 Won 6

Individual leaders 

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Paolo Banchero (DU) 17.8 54.9 85.7
Drew Timme (GU) 18.7 64.2 69.4
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Paolo Banchero (DU) 8.0 6.8 1.2
Chet Holmgren (GU) 6.7 5 1.7
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Wendell Moore Jr. (DU) 5.7 1.7 31.3
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5 2 28.5

Game preview

More on the Zags

