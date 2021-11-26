Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 5 Duke for third top-five showdown in November

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga tips-off with No. 5 Duke at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (6-0) will look for their third top-five win in November against the Blue Devils (6-0), with a win matching Duke’s NCAA record of three top-five wins in a month set in 2012-13.

Duke is yet to play a ranked team this season, but is coming off a 107-81 win over The Citadel, and beat Kentucky 79-71 to open the season at the Champions Classic.

Meanwhile, the Zags beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 last Tuesday, and Central Michigan 107-54 on Monday. It will be GU’s last game in Las Vegas before returning to host Tarleton State in the Kennel on Monday.

We meet 𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕚𝕟 🧨 pic.twitter.com/OnUnMYuo9C — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2021

Series history

Duke holds a 2-1 series lead over GU, with a 76-41 win in 2009, and a 66-52 win in 2015 in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs won the last meeting 89-87 in the 2018 Maui Invitational, taking down the No. 1 Blue Devils behind four blocks in the final 46 seconds.

Team stats

Duke Gonzaga Points 85.8 91.5 Points allowed 61.8 60.2 Field goal pct. 49.1 55.6 Rebounds 40.8 40.7 Assists 18.8 19 Blocks 4.8 5.8 Steals 9.3 6.7 Streak Won 6 Won 6

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Paolo Banchero (DU) 17.8 54.9 85.7 Drew Timme (GU) 18.7 64.2 69.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Paolo Banchero (DU) 8.0 6.8 1.2 Chet Holmgren (GU) 6.7 5 1.7 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Wendell Moore Jr. (DU) 5.7 1.7 31.3 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5 2 28.5

Game preview

Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour meets its toughest challenge yet, as No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 5 Duke LAS VEGAS – During Gonzaga’s rise from unassuming Cinderella to unequivocal blue blood, the Bulldogs did their best to set up nonconference challenges against some of the best teams in the country. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Duke key matchups: Coach K’s freshman class among the best in nation LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga’s touted freshman class might finally meet its match Friday, fittingly in a town that’s always had a special knack for uncovering stars. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Vegas’ son shining: Honoring his late mom and trainer, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther is emerging under the lights of his hometown LAS VEGAS – Moments after cracking open the double doors of Liberty High’s gymnasium, assistant principal of athletics Preston Goroff tells two visitors they’re walking on hallowed ground. | Read more »

Duke beat writer Steve Wiseman discusses Paolo Banchero, previews Friday’s showdown against Gonzaga We connected with Duke beat writer Steve Wiseman for insight on star freshman Paolo Banchero and key factors in the GU-Duke showdown. Wiseman has covered Duke athletics for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer since 2010. | Read more »