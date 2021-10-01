Prep football: Late field goal lifts Central Valley over University 27-24

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 27, University 24: Aiden Labrosse kicked a winning 32-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Bears (4-0, 4-1) over the Titans (2-3, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

University took a 24-10 lead in the third quarter on an 82-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Ricco Longo.

Central Valley quarterback Luke Abshire answered back on the next drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Justin Finn, then tied the score at 24 with a 17-yard touchdown to Danner Smith.

Abshire completed 24 of 32 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Finn hauled in six receptions for 142 yards and two scores.

Mt. Spokane 27, Lewis and Clark 0: Aiden Prado caught three passes for 106 yards with one touchdown, rushed for another score and the Wildcats (3-1, 3-1) shut out the Tigers (2-3, 2-2) in GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium.

Gentz Hilburn had 114 rushing yards for Lewis and Clark.

Mead 44, Cheney 0: Colby Prince ran for three touchdowns and the Panthers (2-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-5, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Coeur d’Alene 48, Ferris 0: Details unavailable.

GSL 2A

Pullman 35, West Valley 21: Riley Pettitt completed 15 of 20 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns and the Greyhounds (1-4, 1-1) beat the visiting Eagles (2-2, 0-1). in a GSL 2A game

Pullman’s Terran Page ran 12 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

West Valley’s Grady Walker caught nine passes for 150 yards.

Clarkston 42, Rogers 14: Carter Steinwand passed for 196 yards and four touchdowns and the Bantams (2-0, 3-2) beat the Pirates (0-2, 0-5) in a GSL 2A game at Gonzaga Prep.

Tiger Carringer added 156 rushing yards with a touchdown for Clarkston.

Northeast A

Newport 14, Deer Park 13: Aaron Eggleston ran for 118 yards with a touchdown and the visiting Grizzlies (1-2, 2-3) beat the Stags (0-2, 1-4) in a NEA League game.

Lakeside (Wash.) 49, Medical Lake 8: Kole Hunsaker passed for three touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (5-0, 2-0) beat the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1) in a NEA League game.

Dawson Tobeck caught two touchdowns and ran for another score.

Idaho 5A

Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13: Parker Pettit threw for 164 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Bulldogs (3-2) defeated the Timberwolves (2-3) in a nonleague game.

Post Falls 51, Pasco 7: Details unavailable.Northeast 2BReardan 42, Kettle Falls 14: Abe Nelson ran for two touchdowns and Reardan (2-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3) in a NE2B game.

Liberty 26, Colfax 0: Logan Wilson went 13 for 22 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Lancers (3-2, 3-2) beat the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-3) in a NE2B League game.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Chewelah 0: Details unavailable.

Northwest Christian 20, Manson 8: Details unavailable.

Northeast 1BOdessa 82, Northport 34: Dayton Deife ran for 244 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (4-0, 5-0) beat the Broncos (0-3, 0-3) in a NE1B League game.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 34, Springdale 6: Kalub Dreger ran for 140 yards with three touchdowns and the Wildcats (3-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Chargers (1-2, 1-2) in a NE1B game. Preston Michel added 139 rushing yards on eight carries for Wilbur-Creston.

Cusick 52, Curlew 33: Details unavailable.

Wellpinit 68, Columbia 18: Details unavailable.

Southeast 1BPomeroy 104, Touchet 12: Braedon Fruh ran for 151 yards with four touchdowns as the Pirates (5-0, 2-0) beat Touchet (1-3, 0-2) in a SE1B League game.

IdahoLakeland 50, Timberlake 0: Devon Suko threw for 125 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Hawks (4-3) beat the Tigers (3-2) in a nonleague game.