Voters will decide in November whether to renew the medical services levy requested by Spokane County Fire District 11.

The district in southeastern Spokane County requested a replacement levy of $0.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value annually for the next six years. The levy is not an increase from the previous rate and won’t increase taxes, said Fire Chief Gary Hill. That’s $35 a year for a property valued at $100,000.

“We’re a small department,” Hill said. “Over 80% of our calls are medical- or EMS-related.”

The department that services the Rockford area is largely run by volunteers, save for a few staff members like Hill who are paid part time. The money from the levy will pay for supplies that are often used on calls, including car accidents and medical emergencies.

Hill said if the levy passes it would signal not only the community’s support of the department but how important emergency services are in a small community.

“It shows that the community is supporting the fire department in what it’s doing and that’s important to us because we want to make sure the community is happy with our services,” Hill said.

The levy needs a simple majority to pass.