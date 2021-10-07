Stream on Demand: Scarlett Johansson returns as ‘Black Widow’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Romanoff looking into her past. Previously a premium rental, it now streams for subscribers. (Disney+)

In the teen thriller “One of Us Is Lying” (TV-MA), a high school student in detention is murdered, and the four survivors all had motive and opportunity. This murder mystery twist on “The Breakfast Club” is based on the bestselling novel. Three episodes available with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. (Peacock)

The hard-hitting, award-winning documentary “Jacinta” (2021, TV-14), shot over three years, delves into the brutal reality of addiction as it follows a 26-year-old single mother and recovering drug addict as she tries to break the cycle that has gripped her own mother. (Hulu)

Episodes of the new season of “Saturday Night Live” (TV-14) debut simultaneously on Peacock and the next day on Hulu.

News: The free, ad-supported streaming Kino Cult launches with hundreds of hours of horror and cult movie programming. More information at kinocult.com.

Halloween Highlights

The Great Gonzo takes the lead in “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021, TV-PG), a musical comedy with the Muppets as ghosts and a human guest cast including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson. (Disney+)

Netflix begins its Halloween originals with “There’s Someone Inside Your House” (2021, TV-MA), about a masked killer targeting high school kids. For younger audiences, there’s the interactive film “Escape the Undertaker” (2021, TV-PG) featuring WWE superstars and the animated series “A Tale Dark & Grimm” (TV-Y7). (Netflix)

“Madres” (2021, not rated), about an expecting Mexican-American couple facing strange symptoms, and “The Manor” (2021, not rated), set in a nursing home under assault by a supernatural force, debut from Blumhouse. (Amazon Prime)

Classic picks: Rewind to the golden age of American horror with the original “Dracula” (1931) starring Bela Lugosi (Peacock), “The Mummy” (1932) with Boris Karloff (Peacock and Criterion Channel), “The Invisible Man” (1933) (Peacock and Criterion Channel) and the magnificent “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) (Peacock and Criterion Channel).

Cult pick: the Spanish-language version of “Dracula” (1931), shot on the same sets, is sexier than the original. (Criterion Channel)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Tim Blake Nelson is “Old Henry” (not rated) in the lean Western about a farmer whose hidden past resurfaces when his farm comes under siege. Premium VOD.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021, PG) with LeBron James and horror movie sequel “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (2021, PG-13) are also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Young adult sitcom “Pretty Smart” (TV-14) stars former Disney Channel stars Emily Osment and Gregg Sulin.

Amazon Prime Video

“Justin Bieber: Our World” (2021, PG) offers a backstage pass to the New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

HBO Max

The documentary “15 Minutes of Shame” (TV-MA) delves into the culture of public shaming and cyber harassment.

Paramount+

The documentary “Madame X” (2021, not rated) takes viewers behind the scenes of Madonna’s latest tour.

New on disc and at Redbox

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.