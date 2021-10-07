Things to do in Spokane Oct. 8-15 – One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival, Penn & Teller and Chris Kopczynski

Things to do

Sushi Cooking Class – Learn the basics of cutting fish, making sushi rice and assembling a sushi roll. Create California, maki, sashimi and hand rolls. Sake will be served with the class. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $90. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Penn & Teller – Astonishing illusions and witty comedic banter. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $69-$99. (509) 481-2800.

Book Launch: “A Long Road There” – Meet author Virginia Pickett and purchase a signed copy of her new book “A Long Road There.” Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon., The Warehouse, 800 N. Hamilton St. (509) 484-2670.

Cooking Class: Date Night With Chef Michelle – The main course will be chef Michelle’s maple pork sausage burgers topped with cheese, avocado and sautéed onions. This class also includes cheesecake made in the Instant Pot and all of her best Instant Pot 101 tips and tricks. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – Provided by Spokane Regional Health District as part of the Spokane Pride Drive-Thru Pride Festival and Car Parade. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Appointments are recommended but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Open to the community for ages 12 and older. If you need assistance with scheduling an appointment, call (800) 525-0127, press # and let the operator know the date and location of the clinic. There will also be staff on-site to assist with registration. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Arena, parking lot, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Free. (800) 325-7328.

TEDxSpokane 2021: Celebrating 10 Years – Featuring local speakers covering topics that impact the community. In-person tickets are sold out, but virtual tickets are still available. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 227-7638.

Big Gay Dance Party – Featuring drink and food specials, body painting, drag performances and more. Proceeds benefit Spokane AIDS Network. Proof of vaccination required. Saturday, 9 p.m. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. Free to attend. (509) 474-1621.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandvents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class: Food Pairing for the Fall – Sample wines that pair with classic fall cuisine. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200 or email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Sixth Annual One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival – Tuesday through Oct. 16 schedule includes an Indigenous showcase and launch party at the Washington Cracker Co. Building with performances by Julia Keefe, Micah P. Hinson and D’dat and catering by Inland Pacific Kitchen. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; Intertribal Poetry Slam hosted by Twahan Simultaneous and including featured poet Marina Lotus. Open to all. Thursday, 7 p.m.; feature film presentation of “Love and Fury,” a Sterlin Harjo film at the Magic Lantern Theatre, Oct. 15 and 16, 7:30 p.m. Panel discussion to follow Oct. 15 screening, featuring Micah P. Hinson, Warren Realrider and punk band Weedrat and moderated by Julia Keefe; “Rarâwaktahu: Electronics That Emit Noise or Music,” performance and lecture by Warren Realrider at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Oct. 16, noon. Proceeds benefit One Heart. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit oneheartfestival.org.

Northwest Passages Book Club: Chris Kopczynski (sold out) – Chris Kopczynski discusses his new book “Into Thin Hair” in conversation with The Spokesman-Review outdoors dditor Eli Francovich. Proof of vaccination required. A recording will be available to view online after the event via the Northwest Passages podcast and video page. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $6. (509) 459-5400.

Mixology Class: Nordic Spirit Aquavit With Mixologist Renee – Chef Renée will share history about this native spirit of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Aquavit is herbaceous and a bit savory, making it perfect for fall cocktail hour and gatherings. Expand your mixology skills with step-by-step lessons making drinks with a base of aquavit. Class includes appetizer, cocktail passport booklet and three drinks. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Vegan Cooking Class – Local artist Allen Wilson hosts an all-vegan and organic0inspired cooking class. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $80. (509) 822-7087.

“Stoke the Fire” – A ski and snowboard film produced by Teton Gravity Research. With prize giveaways from Yeti, North Face, Tincup Whiskey, Atomic, Volkl and more. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $17 adults; $9 kids. (509) 227-7638.

Time Out for Women – An event crafted for women of faith from around the world. Gather with your favorite girlfriends for a soul-inspiring weekend focused on drawing closer to the light of Christ. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. (opening night) and Oct. 16, 10 a.m. (main event). First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $69-$79. (509) 279-7000.

Cooking Class: Cooking With Beer With Chef Patricia – Cook a “Carbonade Flamande,” a beef stew cooked in beer and served with a slice of homemade gingerbread and Dijon mustard. This is a dish from La Flandre, a region in the north of France. For dessert, bake a French classic apple tart. Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Friday Night Paint: Paint Crayon Resist Pumpkins – Paint some fall pumpkins using a wax resist outline. Open to all ages. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Oct. 15, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Truth Teller Wine Dinner – Chef Steven will create a five-course menu paired with wines from Walla Walla’s Truth Teller Winery. Owner and winemaker Chris Loeliger will be on hand talking about the winery and each wine. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents for course details. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $69.99. (509) 869-1572.