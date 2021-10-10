Floridian cornerback Javan Robinson commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Cornerback Javan Robinson became the ninth prep player in the 2022 class to commit to Washington State’s football program when the Floridian announced Sunday that he intends to join the Cougars next season.

Robinson is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, which considers him to be the No. 93 CB recruit in the country and the 137th-best high school player in Florida.

His other FBS offers include Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee State.

Robinson is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida – just west of Orlando.

Per his MaxPreps page, Robinson has deflected three passes and recorded nine tackles in five games this year. He also returns punts for the Warriors.