Man charged with murder in shooting death of Spokane Valley woman

A Spokane Valley man suspected of shooting and killing a woman early Sunday morning has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Jason E. Woodlief, 42, is jailed on a $1 million bond.

Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 2:25 a.m. to a reported shooting at a residence on the 900 block of North Wilbur Road. Authorities said deputies arrived to find a man in front of the residence pointing toward the intersection of North Wilbur and East Broadway Avenue, indicating to where the suspect fled.

Police said deputies found a woman inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted lifesaving aid until they were relieved by members of the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was the girlfriend of Woodlief’s roommate at the Wilber Road home.

Deputies searched the area, finding Woodlief sitting in the side yard of a home on the 11600 block of East Broadway. He was taken into custody without further incident and immediately requested a lawyer, deputies said.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Woodlief attended a gathering at a friend’s house with the woman, her two children and his roommate, deputies said.

Witnesses reported that Woodlief was drinking and started arguing with others at the house, while Woodlief’s roommate, the woman and her children went back to their Wilbur Road home. The roommate and his girlfriend lived upstairs, while Woodlief stayed in a basement bedroom, deputies said.

Deputies said two friends then arrived at Wilbur Road and accused a drunken Woodlief of smashing up one of their cars. Woodlief then arrived home as they were explaining this, causing an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the two friends left, Woodlief went downstairs to his room, while the roommate, the woman and her children went upstairs. Deputies said Woodlief then went upstairs where he got into an altercation with the woman and shot her before fleeing the scene. Nobody else was injured.