Man chases after, shoots man suspected of stealing his Jeep, sheriff’s office says

A man chased down and shot a man suspected of stealing his Jeep on Friday night near Nine Mile Falls, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter spoke with investigators and was not charged while the vehicle theft suspect was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The incident started when deputies responded to a reported Jeep theft at about 8:40 p.m. from a residence near Charles and Dover roads, deputies said. Investigators believe the owner of the stolen Jeep armed himself and chased the fleeing suspect in a separate vehicle.

Gunshots were reported minutes later in the area of Four Mound Road and Landt Farms Lane, according to the sheriff’s office. The Jeep owner reported he shot at the theft suspect, who abandoned the Jeep in a ditch near that intersection, according to the release. The Jeep owner found blood in the Jeep after the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators believe the wounded suspect ran from the Jeep to a nearby home, where the man was reportedly bleeding and banging on the front door of the residence.

Deputies responded to the multiple locations with the help of Spokane, Airway Heights and Kalispel Tribal police officers. Deputies provided medical aid to the wounded suspect, and he was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the suspect because he was not formally charged and was in the hospital.

Major Crimes detectives processed and documented the three scenes, seized a handgun and two vehicles, and interviewed witnesses.

Detectives continue to investigate.