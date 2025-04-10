Medical examiner identifies man who died in Deer Park crash

A 40-year-old man who died after crashing a vehicle into a large sign one week ago in Deer Park has been identified as Steven Davis, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Davis’ death are pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators believe Davis sped through a parking lot before crashing into the sign at about 5:20 a.m. April 4 in the 800 block of South Main Street, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Firefighters extricated Davis, who was the lone occupant of the Ford Explorer. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, investigators said.

Investigators believe speed, not wearing a seatbelt and impairment were factors in the crash.