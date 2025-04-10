Cause of deadly South Hill fire ‘undetermined’; smoke alarms not working in home, fire officials say

A South Hill house fire killed a woman and her two dogs Wednesday. While the cause of the fire has not been determined, the smoke alarms inside the home were not working. (Spokane Fire Department)

Spokane Fire Department officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire that led to the deaths of a woman and her two dogs Wednesday on the South Hill.

Smoke alarms were in the home, but none were operational at the time of the fire, according to a fire department news release Thursday.

Investigators said the fire started in the front room of the home, according to Thursday’s release.

“However, due to extensive fire damage, the large number of contents within the room, and the inability to interview the victim, there was insufficient information to identify a cause conclusively,” the release said.

The fire was reported about 12:40 a.m. at 608 W. 27th Ave., according to the department’s original release.

Molly Adolfae, who lives next door with her husband, said a couple nearby noticed the flames and tried knocking on the door of the house to make sure everyone escaped, but were unable to make contact.

Firefighters said they pulled the woman and her two dogs from the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival. They died at the scene.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said it is working to confirm the woman’s identity.

The woman who lived in the house had taken over the property from her mother after she moved into a retirement community a few years ago, Adolfae said.

A fire at the 27th Avenue home nearly two years ago was caused by an unattended candle in the living room, investigators said in the release. There were no injuries in that fire.

The fire department stressed the importance of working smoke alarms and said they should be tested twice a year. Residents should also check the manufacturer’s date on their alarms, as most must be replaced every 10 years.