Stage: Jubal Fresh, Tim Dillon, Ian Bagg, Dan Cummins and No Clue

Comedy

Dan Cummins: Symphony of Insanity Tour – Comedian known for several comedy specials such as “Get Outta Here Devil!” and “Live in Denver” as well as his podcasts “Timesuck” and “Scared to Death.” 7:30 p.m. (sold out) and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Jubal Fresh: Backflip Comedy Tour – A comedy show that isn’t afraid to tackle topical events and other drama. Nothing is sacred, and nothing is off-limits on “The Jubal Show.” 8 p.m. Friday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $26.99-$46.99. (509) 227-7638.

Tim Dillon – Comedian, writer and actor who was the winner of New York’s Funniest (2016) and named Top 10 Comics You Need to know by Rolling Stone (2017). 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35. (509) 318-9998.

Ian Bagg – Canadian comedian who has appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” “Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” “Make Me Laugh,” “Showcase Comics With Louie Anderson,” “Fridays” on NBC and the “Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn.” 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Dance It Out – DJ Night with Daethstar. 9 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Theater

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical” – Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 24. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adult; $12 children 12 and younger; $15 senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

“Family Ties & Little White Lies” – By Gary Ray Slapp. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell. Friday and Saturday. All shows come with optional dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only; $25 dinner and show. (208) 448-1294.

“SpongeBob The Musical” – SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Shows are 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Friday through Sunday and Oct. 20-24. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

No Clue – An improvised murder mystery. Available Fridays through October. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Into the Woods” – The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break it. Showtimes are 7 p.m. weekdays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Friday through Sunday; Oct 21-24; and Oct. 28-31. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $13-$15. (509) 995-6718.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater – New murder mysteries live as well as past murder mystery shows on the big screen. Dinner served at 6 p.m.; show at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. (509) 446-4108.

“Cats” – The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that tells the story of a tribe of cats gathering for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Tuesday through Oct. 24. Weekdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $42-$100. (509) 279-7000.

Disney On Ice Presents “Dream Big” – Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, and the Disney princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Oct. 22, 7 p.m.; Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7 p.m.; Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $20-$90. (800) 325-7328.

Stage Left Virtual Theater: “Open” – By Crystal Skillman, directed by Dawn Taylor Reinhardt and starring Chelsea Duvall. A woman called the Magician presents a myriad of tricks for entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible – to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? Available to stream Oct. 22, 23 and 24. Visit stagelefttheater.org for tickets. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. (509) 838-9727.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Experience – A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Directed by Jim Sharman. Rated R. 100 minutes. Also featuring a special performance by a shadow cast directed by Aquasha DeLusty. Produced by Sirius Entertainment. Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $15. (208) 882-8537.