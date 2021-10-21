10 under $10 Oct. 22-29 – ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Wonder Saturday Market, No Clue and Safari

1 No Clue – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

2 Saturday Movie Matinee: “Hocus Pocus” – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Atomic Threads Clothing Boutique, 1925 N. Monroe St. A curious youngster moves to Salem where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches who were executed in the 17th century. Directed by Kenny Ortega. Rated PG. 96 minutes. For more information, visit Atomic Threads Boutique on Facebook. Admission: $5

3 Wonder Saturday Market – 9 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting with a “Pike’s Place vibe.” For more information, visit wonderspokane.com and select “Saturday Market.” Admission: FREE

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com, and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s return to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

6 Heather King Band – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The Heather King Band will perform covers from a wide range of genres at the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Heather King Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

7 Dangerous Type – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Four-piece rock and classic rock cover band Dangerous Type performs at Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit Dangerous Type on Facebook. Admission: FREE

8 Luke Yates and Christy Lee – 6:30 p.m. Friday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Country artists Luke Yates and Christy Lee visit MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall. For more information, visit mickduffs.com. Admission: FREE

9 WSU Faculty Artist Series – 7:30 p.m. Friday, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Christopher Wilson hosts an evening of marimba featuring the world premiere of a piece by professor emeritus David Jarvis among other works by Keiko Abe, Eric Sammut and WSU alumnus Zachery Meier. The program will feature Jacqueline Wilson, professor of bassoon. For more information, visit events.wsu.edu and search “Faculty Artist Series.” Admission: FREE

10 The Pond – 9 p.m. Friday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Local bluegrass group the Pond visits John’s Alley. For more information, visit alleyvault.com/calendar. Admission: FREE