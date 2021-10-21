Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren signs with sports agency for NIL representation

Chet Holmgren, one of the most recognizable figures in college basketball despite having yet to play a game for Gonzaga, is beginning to explore his options when it comes to the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness legislation.

According to a news release, Holmgren has signed with the WME Sports agency for “exclusive NIL representation.”

The growing sports agency based in Beverly Hills, California, is less than a month removed from adding one of the NBA’s top stars, Luka Doncic, to its client list and entered the NIL space in late September when it signed standout UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, a member of the 2020 Bruins team that lost to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

Deja Kelly, a sophomore guard on North Carolina’s women’s team, also signed an NIL deal with WME.

“We are proud to be aligned with such a unique young man at this exciting moment in time,” WME Sports’ Carlos Fleming said of Holmgren in the release.

A consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class according to multiple recruiting websites, Holmgren became the top prospect to sign with Gonzaga when he inked a letter of intent in 2021. Holmgren won 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year honors on the heels of a prolific high school career with Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Academy that saw him win four consecutive state championships.

At 7 feet, Holmgren’s unique blend of ball-handling, perimeter shooting and rim protection has made him one of the more intriguing prospects in recent history. Holmgren, projected by many to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft, gained a substantial social media following throughout his high school career and has 325,000 followers on Instagram with another 26,600 on Twitter. No current men’s college basketball player has more followers on either platform.

Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme, arguably the country’s top returning player in 2021-22, has also capitalized in the NIL market after signing with Seven1 Sports & Entertainment, the new sports agency launched by former NBA players Jermaine O’Neal and Tracy McGrady.

Timme has signed at least one NIL deal , with cellphone carrier Boost Mobile. It’s unknown if any other Bulldogs players have sought out NIL representation .