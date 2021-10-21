Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 21, 2021
Associated Press
TACOMA – Four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon and authorities were searching for at least one suspect, police said.
The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male had been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said later that the person taken to a hospital had died from his injuries. The victims appeared to be adults, police told the News Tribune.
The shooting happened on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood.
Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said the shooting happened in an alley behind a residence at about 4:24 p.m. and that at least one victim was found in the street in front of the residence.
Investigators are unsure whether the shooter acted alone, Haddow told The Seattle Times. As of 7 p.m., no suspect had been arrested or publicly identified.
Crime scene technicians and detectives had blocked off several blocks around the shooting scene and were expected to gather evidence into the night, she said.
There have been 27 homicides in Tacoma this year, Haddow said. The city has a population of about 212,000.
