Updates: Cougars clash as Washington State hosts BYU for Dickert’s first game as interim coach

Sat., Oct. 23, 2021
Pregame
Washington State (4-3) hosts Brigham Young (5-2) at 12:30 on FS1 following a tumultuous week on the Palouse. BYU holds a 3-0 record over Pac-12 opponents this season, beating Arizona, Utah and Arizona State in succession to start the season.
WSU is out to prove its new “united” mantra and come away with both an upset and a four-game win streak following the Cougar on Cougar showdown.
Dickert steps up
Washington State interim head coach Jake Dickert filled the void left by Nick Rolovich’s firing earlier this week, placing the Cougar defensive coordinator in the middle of a national media storm.
Dickert has tried to put talk of vaccination mandates aside and make his WSU’s players the priority, while sticking to his small town roots.
The 38-year-old from rural Wisconsin was a quarterback turned wide receiver at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, before spending 10 years as a defensive coach at FCS and lower-level schools. He then coached safeties at Wyoming from 2017-18 before becoming the Cowboy’s defensive coordinator in 2019.
Dickert then joined the Cougars as defensive coordinator in 2020. WSU has allowed 30.36 points a game since he became coordinator, and the Cougars’ defense has been one of its strong points this season, dropping the points allowed to 25.71 over his past seven games in the role.
Series history
WSU and BYU have a short history, with BYU holding a 3-1 series lead. The teams have only played once in the last 30 years and have never faced each other in Pullman. BYU won the last meeting 30-6 in 2012 to open the season, as WSU mustered 224 total yards and -5 rush yards in Mike Leach’s first game as head coach.
The two teams first met at the 1981 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, where No. 14 BYU beat No. 20 WSU 38-36. Washington State stormed back in the second half with three third quarter touchdowns, but couldn’t erase a 24-7 halftime deficit. WSU would not return to a bowl game for seven years, when it defeated Houston 24-22 in the 1988 Aloha Bowl.
WSU’s lone win over BYU was 46-41 in 1989.
