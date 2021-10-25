By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kristopher M. Seals and Ashlie M. Caronia, both of Spokane.

Cole C. Beaman and Alicia R. Linerud, both of Spokane.

Juan P. Garcia Cuevas and Tait L. Hunter, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew L. Montross and Julia D. McCorry, both of Spokane Valley.

James J. Russell, of Greenacres and Kaitlyn C. Harvey, of Spokane Valley.

Richard E. Boss and Riley A. Williams, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Austin M. Simmons, money claimed owed.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Corina M. Werre, et al., restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. Jacob Baker, et al., restitution of premises.

HHC Incorporated v. Estate of James E. Brewster, et al., complaint for breach of contract, specific performance and damages.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Bennie A. Sayler, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Shawn Brosam, et al., v. Susan Bieber, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank NA v. Noel Catala, money claimed owed.

Bank of America NA v. Stephanie A. Anderson, complaint.

Braxton K. Nichols v. Homecomings Financial, LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Calvin White, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Patrick Buckles, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Morgan Morris, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Renae Montelongo, restitution of premises.

Katherine Catalano v. Lowe’s Store 0172, complaint for equity for contract rescission.

Danielle Cox v. Air Commodities Inc., complaint for damages.

Spencer B. Brower, et al., v. Kyle S. Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Mary Belsby, et al., v. Chevron USA Inc., et al., wrongful death.

First American Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Broan-Nutone LLC, complaint.

Salvatore Faggiano v. Rebekah Mahmood, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reynaga, Rachel R. and Sergio C.

Thies, Nicole L. and Robert J.

Tatshama, Amy E. and Ian R.

Trampush, Forest N. and Forrest, Ashley C.

Frazier, Courtney J. and Christopher M.

Miller, Randy and Jessica

Stuart, Nina M. and Walker, Lucas T.

Williams, Melissa N. and Ryan M.

Ulland, Erika N. and Jacob S.

Chavez, Ericka L. and Chavez-Palestina, Victor

Sheeran, Beth C. and Naylor, Justin D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Lorce G. Price, 39; $435.31 restitution, 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dominique N. L. Velasco, 24; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment, second-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Christina R. Overly, 44; $15 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Scooter W. Lane, 39; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Richard A. Sala, 32; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure.

Taylor A. Rogers, 29; 266 days in jail with credit given for 266 days served, 22.3 months in a prison-based alternative, 22.3 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of attempted second-degree burglary-domestic violence.

Frederick R. Stauffer, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Sean N. Hall, 41; 33 months in a prison-based alternative, 33 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dale D. Johnson, 38; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Rick J. Monroe, also known as Ricky J. Monroe, 34; 59 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jodie L. Villella, 53; $15 fine, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tyquon J. White, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and violation of order.

Christopher E. Hooper, 30; $10,380.83 restitution, 136 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person, attempt to elude a police vehicle, trip permit violation, resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Kyle L. Tudahl, 36; restitution to be determined, 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Oliver H. Rhodes, 29; $15 fine, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, tampering with a witness and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Sol J. Bagby, 30; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 24 months probation, harassment, no contact/protection violation and first-degree criminal trespass.

Kevin V. Cronin, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Francis Katzenbogan, 21; $740.50 fine, 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Cynthia A. Parker, 46; 139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, criminal mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Der M. Htoo, 24; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jason E. Lyons, 46; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brittany E. M. Ostlund, 29; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jesse R. Morris, 39; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.