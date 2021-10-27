100 years ago in Spokane: Police chief offers advice to teens for staying out of jail on Halloween

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane police chief issued a little friendly advice to “the younger crowd” about how they could celebrate Halloween without landing in jail.

• “Don’t destroy or damage property.”

• “Don’t soap windows.”

• “Don’t put barriers in the streets.”

• “Don’t become so unruly that arrests become necessary.”

“Everyone should find some way of having a good time on Halloween night without having to destroy the property of others to do it,” said Chief W.J. Weir. “It has been the younger crowd, between the age of 12 and 18, which have been causing the greatest trouble during the last few years. … The police department employees dislike very much to spoil the good time of anyone on the evening of the celebration by making arrests, but when the destruction of property begins, there is nothing else for them to do.”

He added that Halloween mayhem had been decreasing over the last few years.

From the strike beat: The nationwide rail strike was called off with just three days to spare – and Spokane rail workers agreed to stay on the job.

“We do not know the exact reasons why the strike was called off, but there is no talk here of walking out in defiance of the instructions,” said the local head of the Trainmen’s Brotherhood. “We are glad of the new developments in a way. However, we will be able to tell better whether or not we believe that the walkout should have been called off after the full report.”

This news followed progress made in negotiations with federal officials.