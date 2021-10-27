By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark A. J. Case and Gary A. Schmitz, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Quincy and Krystal J. Alston, both of Spokane.

John C. Weber and Jamie J. Mendez, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Redhawk and Jenna J. Redhawk, both of Spokane.

Jordan E. Ballard and Tessa M. Hopkins, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mathew Dilbeck, et al., v. Home Stores LLC, et al., complaint for damages and against Contractor Registration Act Bond.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. John Komar, restitution of premises.

A&E Properties LLC v. Arthur Dezarn, restitution of premises.

Qualstar Credit Union v. Steven T. Park, money claimed owed.

Steven Shaver v. Kurt Mortenson, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co., et al., v. Noelle Brue, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rhonda Hiner, et al., v. Promedica Health System Inc., et al., medical malpractice.

James Schumacher, et al., v. Frances M. Shrader, et al., seeking quiet title.

Emmanuel Pronkin v. Veniamin Kononykhin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Penny Green, et al., v. Paul Delaney, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sherwin-Williams Co.v. VK Painting LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., et al., v. Ellen Long, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., et al., v. Josiah T. Klever, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., et al., v. Cody Coonse, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., et al., v. Kyle D. Lewis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Auto Owners Insurance Co.v. Hands On Roofing & Construction LLC, property damages.

US Bank NA v. Laura H. Tveit, money claimed owed.

Circle M Construction & Landscape Supplies Inc v. Luxury Homes LLC, et al., complaint on open account and against contractor’s bond.

Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Gale Grossguth, complaint for money judgment and repossession.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hommer, Jodie C. and Michael K.

Keyes, Bryan D. and Tamara N.

Bennett, Billie J. and Joshua R.

Chase, Peter J. and Amy A.

Weyl, Kathleen A. and Carl J., IV

Quigley, Lyndsay M. and Ryan T.

Hoiland, Karen L. and Thomas L.

Reese, Angela M. and Michael E.

Finch, Kathleen M. and David L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Genevieve J. Willyard, 43; $652.97 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tikere S. Adams, 22; $300 restitution, 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Katilyn J. Corkins, also known as Kaitlyn Corkins, 20; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Angus G. McGlocklin, 25; $15 fine, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jesse L. Hayden, 35; $1,245.50 fine, 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph A. Ballard, 36; restitution to be determined, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.

William Robertson, 27; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree animal cruelty.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Charity R. Simkins, Rosalia, Wash.; debts of $76,286.

Jay N., Jr. and Linda R. Holliday, Spokane Valley; debts of $22,260.

Diana M. Dana, Spokane Valley; debts of $55,157.

Paul E. and Heather J. Wilbur, Liberty Lake; debts of $139,151.

Cherrine C. Miltner, Newport, Wash.; debts of $113,479.

David G. Bishop and Anarae M. Flowers, Spokane; debts of $30,200.

Ruth Perez, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $126,311.

Carl T. Dykman, Spokane; debts not listed.

Derek J. Houk, Spokane Valley; debts of $67,832.