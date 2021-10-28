Stage listings Oct. 21-Nov. 5 – Chelcie Lynn, T.J. Miller, ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Elf: The Musical’

Comedy

The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park at a Time Starring Chelcie Lynn – Chelcie Lynn is a comic, actress and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics to Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral. Friday, 7 (sold out) and 10 p.m.; Saturday, 7 (sold out) and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$60. (509) 318-9998.

T.J. Miller – Comedian specializing in absurdist observational standup, often described as “a one-man philosophy circus.” His hourlong comedy specials include “T.J. Miller: No Real Reason” (Comedy Central) and “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous” (HBO). Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 5 and 6, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$45. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Into the Woods” – The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break it. Showtimes are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sunday. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $13-$15. (509) 995-6718.

“This Random World” – Presented by the North Idaho College Theatre Department, written by Steven Dietz. “This Random World” takes a deep look at how often humans travel parallel paths through the world without noticing. From an ailing woman who plans one final trip, to her daughter planning one great escape and her son falling prey to a prank gone wrong, this funny, intimate and heartbreaking play explores the lives that may be happening just out of reach of our own. Friday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. NIC’s Boswell Schuler Performing Arts Center, 880 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-3300.

No Clue – An improvised murder mystery. Available Fridays through October. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Stage Left’s Virtual Halloween Special – Producer and director Paul J. Watts presents curated, creepy classics featuring rabies-riddled readings, frightening films and petrifying playlets starring local directors and actors. Visit stagelefttheater.org/tickets for tickets and details on how to stream the performance. Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

“Elf: The Musical” – Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “Elf” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (“Disney’s Aladdin” on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”). Nov. 5 and 12, 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 and 13, 3 and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 14, 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$18. (509) 227-7638.

“The Nerd” – Presented by Moscow Community Theater. By Larry Shue. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Nov. 5-7 and 12-14. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $15 adults; $10 students and seniors. (208) 882-8537.