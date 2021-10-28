Warren Miller’s ‘Winter Starts Now’ provides a fix for local ski enthusiasts

Marcus Caston is the antithesis of the Beach Boys, who were all about an “Endless Summer” during the Flower Power era. If Caston crafted an album, it would be dubbed “Endless Winter.”

It’s apt that Caston’s film is named “Winter Starts Now.” The flick, which will be screened Saturday at the Bing Crosby Theater, is a love letter to a season that many just try to persevere through while Caston revels in the chill and the potential for adventure as he navigates through snow often on a desolate mountain.

“I’ve always loved winter, and I’ve always loved skiing,” Caston, 33, said while calling from his Salt Lake City home. “I’ve skied since I was 2, and it’s my passion. I really like making movies about it.”

“Winter Starts Now” is the 72nd ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment. Miller, who died at age 93 in 2018, was an iconic skier/director who created myriad films focusing on his passion for the slopes.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to make another film for Warren Miller,” Caston said. “This is my eighth Warren Miller film. I grew up watching his films. They inspired me, and I hope ‘Winter Starts Now’ inspires people to get out there and live life to the fullest.”

The film follows the adventures of Caston and fellow big mountain skiers Connery Lundin, Jim Ryan, Kaylin Richardson and Madison Rose as they chase winter all the way to Alaska. Caston and Lundin go from the mountains of Maine to Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears.

“It was really cool to go on a road trip last year and experience all of these towns in America in places like Colorado and Jackson Hole,” Caston said. “As you know, it was a very different year. Normally, I go off skiing in Europe and Canada, but there was no way to do that last year due to the pandemic, so we explored America, and it was awesome.”

Caston and Lundin went heli-skiing in Alaska and also traveled to massive mountains by boat. “You have breakfast, and then you zip off to the mountain with a helicopter,” Caston said. “That’s cool, but it was interesting going to these mountains by boat. The difference is that if you go by helicopter, you can be off somewhere remote.

“And if something goes wrong, you can be transported to safety. But that’s not so with the boat. If something goes wrong, it will take two days for you to come back. So, you have to be more careful when you travel to these mountains by boat. The safety net is gone, and it’s a bit more real.”

Real is in the viewer’s face throughout “Winter Starts Now.” It’s not surprising how accomplished Caston is on the slopes since he’s a fearless former competitive skier. “Skiing is my life,” Caston said. “There’s nothing like it. I enjoy it no matter what mode of transport gets me there. I love the boat experience since you have to work for it. You have to hike up the mountain, and you may only get one run in that day, so you better make it a good one.

“I can’t wait for people to see this movie. You can see how much fun you can have in these little dinky resorts in America. People may talk about all of the skiing you can do in Europe, but there are so many cool places to ski here in this country.” Caston has Spokane at the top of his list after living on the South Hill five years ago while tuning skis at Spokane Alpine Haus.

“I loved being in Spokane,” Caston said. “I had fun living on the South Hill. There was so much to do there with biking and hiking. I never skied Mt. Spokane, but Schweitzer Mountain was awesome. I used to race there. I remember how good the snow was there.”

Caston has often appeared at the Spokane debut of his prior Miller films, but he won’t be able to attend Saturday. “It’s a shame since I really enjoy my time in Spokane,” Caston said. “It’s a great city.” But Caston hopes to return to Spokane in 2022 with yet another new film.

“I’m just glad I can make movies about what I love,” Caston said. “I make a living at it, but I’m a ski bum. It wouldn’t be like this for me if there were never a Warren Miller. I always understood him. Warren once said he’s on a lifelong search for the free lift ticket. That’s how I am, as well. There’s nothing like skiing. I get to ski some of the greatest mountains in the world and make movies about it. It doesn’t get any better than that.”