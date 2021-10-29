The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

SWAT team called after wanted man, later arrested, barricades himself inside Rathdrum home

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A SWAT team was called after a man wanted on suspicion of stalking, burglary and theft reportedly barricaded himself in a residence Thursday afternoon east of Rathdrum.

Leroy S. Wilske, 46, of Rathdrum, was taken into custody Thursday night on a warrant and other charges, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy initially responded around 4 p.m. to the area of North Atlas Road in an attempt to locate Wilske, the sheriff’s office said.

As the deputy arrived, he observed Wilske in a vehicle pull into a residence on the 15000 block of North Atlas Road. He saw Wilske enter the residence. Multiple attempts were made to communicate with Wilske to have him come out, but he refused and barricaded himself in the residence, deputies said.

The Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team was called to the scene, and Wilske was arrested around 9:10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Wilske has been arrested 22 times in Kootenai County for suspected drug and alcohol offenses.

