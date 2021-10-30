Difference makers: Calvin Jackson’s big receiving day, staunch defense powers Washington State in win at Arizona State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Calvin Jackson Jr.

WSU’s star veteran at slotback dashed down the seams late in the second quarter, then slowed up, hesitating and faking an inside move before turning his head back upfield and turning the boosters back on.

His nifty evasive maneuver befuddled two Sun Devils defenders, and Jackson was left uncovered deep. Quarterback Jayden de Laura lofted up a pass in the face of pressure. Jackson made the catch easily, then crossed the field for a 45-yard score – the longest play ASU’s defense has allowed this year.

Jackson often found himself open for good gains, particularly during his 127-yard first half, which included a spectacular sideline grab in tight coverage for 34 yards. He finished with a career-high 139 yards on eight receptions.

Justus Rogers

The fifth-year middle linebacker, a regular contributor on WSU’s defense since 2017, set the tone almost instantly, ripping the ball away from running back DeaMonte Trayanum on the Sun Devils’ second play from scrimmage.

Cougars defensive tackle Amir Mujahid recovered. On the next ASU down, safety Daniel Isom followed Rogers’ lead and forced another fumble, stripping Bryan Thompson just before the receiver’s knee touched the turf. Rogers was positioned perfectly. The Bellevue product scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 23 yards down the sideline to set up WSU’s first touchdown.

Ron Stone Jr.

The Cougars’ breakout edge rusher had another impactful game, posting a sack, a backfield stop in the run game and six tackles.

He crashed down on ASU ballcarriers to hold them to short gains on multiple occasions and played a pivotal role in containing mobile Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels, a 400-yard rusher entering the day who was limited to 31 yards.