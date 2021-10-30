Washington State running back Deon McIntosh to play versus Arizona State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

TEMPE, Arizona – Washington State’s offensive backfield won’t be short-handed this week against Arizona State’s skilled defensive front.

The Cougars will return running back Deon McIntosh, a key piece in the Cougars’ offense who missed the team’s last game and half of the one before. The senior went through regular warm-ups with the Cougs on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.

McIntosh appeared to injure his right ankle midway through the game against Stanford two weeks ago. He was kept sidelined versus BYU.

“Deon’s looking pretty good so far. We’re excited,” interim WSU coach Jake Dickert said Wednesday. “I think he’s making those strides where he’ll definitely have a role come Saturday.”

He rotates frequently with star tailback Max Borghi, who shouldered the load over the past two weeks and tallied career highs in carries in back-to-back weeks, totaling 35 attempts for 172 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Cardinal and a loss to BYU.

The Sun Devils rank first in the Pac-12 – and 16th in the country – with 50 tackles for loss. They sit at fourth in the league in rushing defense at 130.3 yards permitted per game.

McIntosh has gained 285 yards and scored once on 60 carries, and added 93 yards and a score on 11 receptions.

Every player on WSU’s two-deep will be available versus ASU.