Murder charge recommended for man accused of killing toddler in Spokane Valley

Prosecutors are pursuing a murder charge against a man who was taking care of toddler when it suffered injuries leading this her death.

Mickey E. Brown Jr., 19, was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of a child last month.

Deputies responded to a medical call on Aug. 4 of a 1-year-old, later identified as Azaelia Raine RedHorse Jones, who couldn’t breathe on her own and had severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital, according to a news release form the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Brown told investigators he had been running with the girl in his arms after she started to have a seizure but tripped and fell on her, according to police.

After two days in the hospital, a doctor treating her told detectives her injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Brown was arrested the next day. The toddler died that same day.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and an outstanding third-degree theft charge in court a few days later.

Prosecutors motioned to dismiss the assault charge Wednesday in lieu of the recommended second-degree murder charge. He is set to make his first appearance on that charge Wednesday afternoon.