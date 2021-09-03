Spokane restaurant Ruins permanently closing by the end of the year

Ruins, a beloved Spokane restaurant on Monroe Street, is permanently closing by the end of the year.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Ruins owners said they had “myriad” reasons for closing its restaurant at 825 N. Monroe St. The post indicated other “irons in the fire,” including Chef Tony Brown’s expansion of dinner service at Stella’s, at 225 W. Riverside Ave.

“This is bittersweet to say the least, but it’s time,” Ruins owners said in the Facebook post. “We love our customers and appreciate all of the seven years we’ve had at this place to share with you all. We hope you’ll continue to come see us as long as we’re here and at the other locations tied to this place that will continue into the future.”

The post also added that operations are strong at Brown’s downtown Spokane restaurant, Hunt, and McRuins in the Saranac Building will be expanding its hours to include dinner service in the future.

Brown founded Ruins in 2014 and the restaurant quickly gained attention for its craft cocktails, small plates and rotating, eclectic menu. In 2018, Ruins was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network. The restaurant also appeared on “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Brown was not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant post said it will be open Saturday and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. as “a last hurrah for classic Ruins,” with a menu prepared by Chef Teague.

After Sunday, Ruins will continue operating with a smaller menu and counter-style service, until it moves out of the building, likely by the end of the year. It will continue serving beer, wine and liquor, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post.

Ruins is the most recent restaurant on Monroe Street that announced plans to permanently close.

Charley’s Grill & Spirits, at 801 N. Monroe St., closed last month after more than 43 years in business. Owner Shirley Williams is now operating Charley’s Catering Co. in the former restaurant space.