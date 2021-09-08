Prep roundup: Bethany Ray homers to help University beat Rogers in slowpitch opener

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch

University 13, Rogers 0: Bethany Ray hit a solo home run with five RBIs and the visiting Titans (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Abby Watkins scored three runs with two RBIs for U-Hi. Jacynthia Moore went 2 for 2 for Rogers.

Mt. Spokane 20, Gonzaga Prep 8: Peyton Bischoff hit a three-run home run, scored twice and recorded four RBIs and the Wildcats (1-0) defeated the Bullpups (0-1) in five innings in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Kayla Wende went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 26, North Central 3: Piper Cagle doubled and tripled and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

Mead 15, Central Valley 12: Campbell Brose went 3 for 5 and scored three times and the visiting Panthers (1-0) defeated the Bears (0-1) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Sofia Morales went 5 for 5 with six RBIs for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 7, Shadle Park 4: Olivia Boures had two RBIs and scored three times and the Tigers (1-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-1) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Brooklyn Brunette hit a two-run home run for Shadle Park.

East Valley 10, Ridgeline 1: Lynnzee Holland went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and two singles and the Knights (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Savannah Smith led Ridgeline with four base hits.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Sammie Symmes scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (3-0) defeated the Wildcats (1-1) in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

Moses Lake 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Bailey Riche scored the difference-maker in the 35th minute and the Chiefs (1-0) edged the visiting Tigers (1-2) in a nonleague game. Chloe Bafus scored twice for LC. The Tigers thought they tied the game in the 78th minute but Kate Bishopp’s goal was called back for offsides.

Coeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 0: The visiting Vikings (3-2-0) beat the Bears (1-4-1) in an Inland Empire game. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 9, Lakeland 0: The visiting Bulldogs (5-0-0) beat the Hawks (0-5-0) in an Inland Empire game. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Lake City 11, St. George’s 0: Tyler Gasper scored twice in the first 15 minutes and the visiting Timberwolves (8-0) routed the Dragons (0-1) in a nonleague match on Wednesday.

Coeur d’Alene 4, Moscow 1: The Vikings (5-0-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-4-0) in an Inland Empire game. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 4, Lakeland 0: The Bulldogs (3-2-0) beat the visiting Hawks (0-5-1) in an Inland Empire game. Details were unavailable.