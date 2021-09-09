Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 9, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Erling Anderson, of Spanaway, Washington and Krisha Hedge, of Otis Orchards.
Joseph A. Hurt, of Spokane and Natalie M. Hicks, of Veradale.
A. Willard Emch and Debra R. Gore, both of Spokane.
Steven C. Marshall and Bayley A. Steinmark, both of Deer Park.
Spencer B. Brandt and Miu Seto, both of Spokane.
Gregory N. Harada and Erin M. Weir, both of Airway Heights.
Christian M. Andrade and Mattlyn J. Brouwers, both of Las Vegas.
James T. Johnson and Elaina J. Edelen, both of Spokane Valley.
Michael M. Reyes and Aubrey C. Morris, both of Spokane.
Alexander A. Jondal and Shayla R. Storaci, both of Spokane.
Michael J. Kay and Kristen F. Tattrie, both of Spokane.
Amanda M. Morrow and Alexandra L. Cey, both of Spokane.
Michael E. Cabral, of Cloverdale, Oregon, and Patricia F. Miller, of Spokane.
Christopher R. Baber and Rebecca L. Anderson, both of Deer Park.
Nathan R. Distelhorst and River R. Voss, both of Spokane.
Beau B. Brown and Cynthia A. Williamson, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Derek M. Pierce and Holly M. Bradshaw, both of Millwood.
Jaron H. Culnane and Paige S. J. Harrington, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Vanessa Schenck, restitution of premises.
Pinehurst Development, et al., v. Brandi Gibbons, restitution of premises.
Pinehurst Development, et al., v. Sam Laidran, restitution of premises.
Pinehurst Development, et al., v. Jesse Padilla, et al., restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC, et al., v. Katrina Oeser, restitution of premises.
Craig McLaughlin Family Trust, et al., v. Ermina Stierwalt, restitution of premises.
Autumn Ridge SPO LLC, et al., v. Regina Sartae, et al., restitution of premises.
Cedar Meadows Inc. v. Edyard N. Suprun, restitution of premises.
Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Cole Young, restitution of premises.
Patrick Bang, et al., v. Bangs Original Company LLC, et al., restitution of premises.
Najat A. King v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, et al., medical malpractice.
California Casualty Indemnity Exchange v. Brandon E. Beck, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Katrina J. Contreras, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jolene M. Brand, money claimed owed.
Elizabeth Pirrello v. Isaac Lanctot, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Gary Nelson, et al., v. Frances Boolen, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Mark D. Hall v. Multicare Health System, et al., medical malpractice.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Holman, Jared C. and Cinthia Q.
Crisler, Angela G. and Kevin R.
Morikawa, Joanna J. and Derek T.
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
Jesse C. Ziegwied, 33; 160 months to life in prison with credit given for 49 days served, lifetime probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
Judge Tony Hazel
Tad A. Schmaltz, 54; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of third-degree assault.
James Schann, also known as James Schaan, 39; $990.50 fine, 211 days in jail with credit given for 211 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title and physical control.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Justin M. Baulne, 25; restitution to be determined, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and first-degree criminal trespass.
