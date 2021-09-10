From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shawn P. Beekman and Nicole T. Wells, both of Greenacres.

Jared G. Csar and Brynn C. Stenslie, both of Spokane.

Billyjoe{%%note} {/%%note} Brayman and Charity D. Rotinski, both of Spokane.

Cody L. Watkins and Callie L. Best, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Joe T. Faulkner and Sandra G. Baker, both of Spokane.

Chad W. White and Alexi M. Sage, both of Spokane.

Conor J. Weise and Emily J. Simmons, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Flint, of Spokane and Hailey L. Hyde, of Mead.

Theoplis R. Daniels and Danielle R. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Dallas A. Phelps and Christel L. Pennella, both of Spokane Valley.

John F. Depaolo and Alana M. Pazevic, both of Spokane.

Darren L. Hayes and Calynn E. Bray, both of Spokane.

Rochelle N. Camacho and Kimberly L. Markishtum, both of Pullman.

Liam J. Culkin and Jennaka M. Masters, both of Deer Park.

Aaron L. Como and Kayla R. Troxell, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric D. Davydenko and Ilona Lutsyk, both of Spokane.

Cole A. Wolff and Shasta J. Wright, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Richard J. Lara, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Haley Williams, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Rebecca L. Heath, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Curtis J. Junglen, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ernest Syme, money claimed owed.

Dean Ziegler v. Craig Nielsen, verified complaint for injunctive and declaratory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McCarron, Toshick E. and Ashley M.

Ramos, Crystal L. T. and Ramos-Perez, Federico

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Gena R. Belger, also known as Brandy L. Brown, 53; 19.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle-accomplice and forgery.

Sarah M. Browne, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Dylan N. McCorkle, 27; $2,700 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dustin W. Coupe, 36; $15 fine, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Travis S. Funderburg, 18; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.

Benjamin S. Cramer, 29; $15 fine, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty to violation of order.

Drew D. Stensgar, also known as Drew D. Campbell, 31; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Timothy I. Carter, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Isaac K. Saitoti, 20; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

Kurtis A. Klingenberg, 23; $14 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Jorge E. Garduno, also known as George Garduno, 25; restitution to be determined, 51 months in prison with credit given for 85 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Taylor W. Henry, 33; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.